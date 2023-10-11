Kumkum Bhagya update: Ranbir makes a special request to the police before his arrest  

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline, Prachi fails to control her car and soon it bumps into a truck. Prachi and Khushi meet with an accident as per Mihika’s plan. Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) witnesses his wife Prachi and daughter Khushi’s life being in danger and soon rushes them to the nearest hospital.

Akshay about Prachi’s accident and rushes to the hospital. He heaves a sigh of relief when he learns that Prachi’s life is out of danger. However, when Akshay witnesses Ranbir’s sign on the husband’s column in the admission papers at the hospital, he gets angry. Soon, he calls the police and gets Ranbir arrested for attempting to kill Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar).

In the coming episode, Ranbir tries to tell the police that he can never kill Prachi and in fact, he saved her and got her admitted. However, Akshay continues to accuse Ranbir and asks the police to arrest Ranbir. Just before the arrest, Ranbir makes a request to the police inspector. He agrees to cooperate but tells the inspector to let him stay until Prachi regains consciousness. Akshay asks the police to take Ranbir away.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2558 11th October 2023 Written Episode Update

