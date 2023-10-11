Television | Spoilers

Kumkum Bhagya update: Ranbir makes a special request to the police before his arrest  

Ranbir agrees to cooperate but tells the inspector to let him stay until Prachi regains consciousness. Akshay asks the police to not wait and take Ranbir away in Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms

Author: Manisha Suthar
11 Oct,2023 15:33:33
Kumkum Bhagya update: Ranbir makes a special request to the police before his arrest   860448

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline, Prachi fails to control her car and soon it bumps into a truck. Prachi and Khushi meet with an accident as per Mihika’s plan. Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) witnesses his wife Prachi and daughter Khushi’s life being in danger and soon rushes them to the nearest hospital.

Akshay about Prachi’s accident and rushes to the hospital. He heaves a sigh of relief when he learns that Prachi’s life is out of danger. However, when Akshay witnesses Ranbir’s sign on the husband’s column in the admission papers at the hospital, he gets angry. Soon, he calls the police and gets Ranbir arrested for attempting to kill Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar).

In the coming episode, Ranbir tries to tell the police that he can never kill Prachi and in fact, he saved her and got her admitted. However, Akshay continues to accuse Ranbir and asks the police to arrest Ranbir. Just before the arrest, Ranbir makes a request to the police inspector. He agrees to cooperate but tells the inspector to let him stay until Prachi regains consciousness. Akshay asks the police to take Ranbir away.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2558 11th October 2023 Written Episode Update

Akshay witnesses Ranbir’s sign on the husband’s column in the admission papers at the hospital, he gets angry. Soon, he calls the police and gets Ranbir arrested for attempting to kill Prachi. Watch the video below!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Kundali Bhagya update: Rajveer disapproves Shaurya-Shanaya’s alliance 860355
Kundali Bhagya update: Rajveer disapproves Shaurya-Shanaya’s alliance
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Lakshmi to accept Rishi’s marriage proposal 860105
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Lakshmi to accept Rishi’s marriage proposal
Kundali Bhagya update: Preeta returns to Luthra house with Karan 860096
Kundali Bhagya update: Preeta returns to Luthra house with Karan
Kumkum Bhagya update: Akshay to get Ranbir arrested 860094
Kumkum Bhagya update: Akshay to get Ranbir arrested
Meet serial: Bilawal traps Shlok, Raj and Sumeet in his plan 859931
Meet serial: Bilawal traps Shlok, Raj and Sumeet in his plan
Kumkum Bhagya update: Krishna Kaul gets kiss of love from Mugdha Chaphekar and Tina Philip 859878
Kumkum Bhagya update: Krishna Kaul gets kiss of love from Mugdha Chaphekar and Tina Philip

Latest Stories

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka update: Aradhana and Reyansh's intimate moment during cake baking drama 860451
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka update: Aradhana and Reyansh’s intimate moment during cake baking drama
Jasmin Bhasin gets discharged from the hospital, writes, 'last three days were very tough and critical' 860441
Jasmin Bhasin gets discharged from the hospital, writes, ‘last three days were very tough and critical’
Tejasswi Prakash Celebrates BF Karan Kundrra's Birthday With Champagne, Sea Food And More, Watch 860387
Tejasswi Prakash Celebrates BF Karan Kundrra’s Birthday With Champagne, Sea Food And More, Watch
“I do always remind myself: This too shall pass,” Selena Gomez opens up on mental health 860433
“I do always remind myself: This too shall pass,” Selena Gomez opens up on mental health
Manik Papneja talks about his big-screen debut with Rajshri Productions' film Dono 860423
Manik Papneja talks about his big-screen debut with Rajshri Productions’ film Dono
Wanna Have Great Singer Arijit Singh Singing At Your Wedding? Take A Look At What He Will Charge 860382
Wanna Have Great Singer Arijit Singh Singing At Your Wedding? Take A Look At What He Will Charge
Read Latest News