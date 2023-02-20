Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen so far, Arjun beats Prithvi. While Prithvi and Arjun fight, Sherlyn gets into a tiff with Kritika. Preeta witnesses Prithvi beating Arjun. She brings a bat and hits Prithvi on his head. Arjun and Preeta finally reunite and get married.

Anjali comes to the wedding with her bridal look which shocks Arjun. When he questions the former, Preeta exposes Anjali. Preeta reveals how Anjali wanted to marry Arjun and wanted to take her place. Finally, Anjali reveals the truth and mentions that she wanted to save Arjun from the marriage.

Now, in the coming episode, Anjali gets angry with Preeta’s behaviour and attempts to attack her with a knife. Arjun and Rishabh run to save Preeta, however, Anjali warns them. The latter soon grabs Preeta’s neck and stabs the knife. Arjun gets worried for Preeta.

What will happen next? Will Preeta survive?

