Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms is churning out interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. As seen so far, Rishabh apologizes to Preeta for being rude to her while struggling to save Kavya. Preeta apologizes to him and says that she was wrong. Arjun recalls the past incidents and then sees Anjali upset. He promises Anjali that he will be loyal to Nidhi.

On the other hand, Arjun arrives at Kavya’s school and beats Prithvi for following Preeta. Prithvi asks him if he likes Preeta when he warns Prithvi to keep away from Preeta. Arjun starts teasing Preeta in the library.

Now, in the coming episode, Arjun brings Prithvi in front of Preeta. He mentions in front of the crowd that Prithvi is following Preeta. The latter gets angry at Prithvi and starts shouting at him. Soon, the crowd and Preeta start beating Prithvi for his cheap misbehavior. Meanwhile, the police come and Arjun gets Prithvi arrested.

OMG! Will Prithvi seek revenge from Arjun?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!