Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen so far, Anjali dresses up as a bride and comes in front of Preeta. She reveals that she would marry Arjun. Preeta runs to tell everyone but Priyanka makes her unconscious. Anjali goes to the mandap to marry Arjun.

Sherlyn learns that Prithvi is marrying Preeta and comes to Luthra house. Sherlyn bumps into Arjun as they both get locked in the same room. Sherlyn asks Arjun to stop Prithvi’s marriage with Preeta. Soon, Sherlyn and Arjun join hands against Prithvi and decides to stop the marriage.

Now, in the coming episode, Arjun disguises himself as a Punjabi man and goes to stop the wedding. Meanwhile, Kritika reaches the mandap and exposes Prithvi. Kritika mentions that Prithvi is sitting at Arjun’s place in the mandap. Luthra family members get shocked to learn the truth about Prithvi.

Will they succeed in their plan?

