Television | Spoilers

Kundali Bhagya: Preeta Returns to Karan's Life

Preeta makes a dramatic entrance in the house. Her return to Luthra family and Karan's life adds a layer of complexity to the already intricate relationships in the show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: IWMBuzz
25 Sep,2023 17:27:34
Kundali Bhagya: Preeta Returns to Karan's Life 855324

The popular Indian television series, Kundali Bhagya, has been keeping viewers on the edge of their seats with its captivating twists and turns. In a recent promo, the Luthra family is seen celebrating the festival of Janmashtami with great enthusiasm. However, what makes this occasion truly special is the unexpected return of Preeta into their life.

In the promo, viewers get a glimpse of the family members enthusiastically participating in the festivities. Rajveer and Shaurya are seen engaging in a friendly competition as they attempt to break the Dahi Handi. In a surprising twist, Shaurya loses balance and stumbles, allowing Rajveer to take the lead. With determination and skill, Rajveer successfully breaks the Dahi Handi, earning the admiration and cheers of the Luthra family.

The Luthra family come together to sing and dance, reveling in the joy of the occasion. Soon fate takes an unexpected turn as Preeta (Shraddha Arya) makes a dramatic entrance. Her return to Luthra family and Karan’s (Shakti Anand) life adds a layer of complexity to the already intricate relationships in the show. Check the promo below!

In the previous episode, Preeta and Nidhi (Akanksha Juneja) come face to face and the former confronts her. However, Nidhi refuses to accept her crime. Preeta decides to take Nidhi along to her house and confront her in front of Shambhu. However, Nidhi removes a knife and threatens to hurt Preeta. However, Preeta plays a smart game and snatches the knife from her. Soon, Preeta asks her to come along with her to her house.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Team covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya and Rajveer compete to break the Dahi Handi 854501
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya and Rajveer compete to break the Dahi Handi
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta threatens Nidhi with a knife 854197
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta threatens Nidhi with a knife
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Kavya and Preeta’s emotional meeting 853778
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Kavya and Preeta’s emotional meeting
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi warns Shanaya to stay away from Shaurya 853289
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi warns Shanaya to stay away from Shaurya
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta and Karan perform Lord Krishna’s aarti together during Janmashtami celebration 852848
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta and Karan perform Lord Krishna’s aarti together during Janmashtami celebration
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (11-16 September): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more 852802
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (11-16 September): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

Latest Stories

Auto Draft 855317
Shooting amidst the beauty of Kashmir brings back many childhood memories: Gauri Tejwani on Pashminna
Sass Up Your Night Party Look Like Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, And Riva Arora In Black Dresses 855245
Sass Up Your Night Party Look Like Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, And Riva Arora In Black Dresses
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan takes the bullet to save Elahi 855298
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan takes the bullet to save Elahi
Anupamaa: Nidhi Shah and Gaurav Khanna dance on the romantic song Tum Kya Mile 855295
Anupamaa: Nidhi Shah and Gaurav Khanna dance on the romantic song Tum Kya Mile
Keerthy Suresh Goes Chic In Blue Tailored Pant Suit, Wavy Hairstyle, And Gold Choker Necklace 855219
Keerthy Suresh Goes Chic In Blue Tailored Pant Suit, Wavy Hairstyle, And Gold Choker Necklace
Katha Ankahee spoiler: Yuvraj beats up Viaan amidst his wedding ceremony 855286
Katha Ankahee spoiler: Yuvraj beats up Viaan amidst his wedding ceremony
Read Latest News