Kundali Bhagya: Preeta Returns to Karan's Life

The popular Indian television series, Kundali Bhagya, has been keeping viewers on the edge of their seats with its captivating twists and turns. In a recent promo, the Luthra family is seen celebrating the festival of Janmashtami with great enthusiasm. However, what makes this occasion truly special is the unexpected return of Preeta into their life.

In the promo, viewers get a glimpse of the family members enthusiastically participating in the festivities. Rajveer and Shaurya are seen engaging in a friendly competition as they attempt to break the Dahi Handi. In a surprising twist, Shaurya loses balance and stumbles, allowing Rajveer to take the lead. With determination and skill, Rajveer successfully breaks the Dahi Handi, earning the admiration and cheers of the Luthra family.

The Luthra family come together to sing and dance, reveling in the joy of the occasion. Soon fate takes an unexpected turn as Preeta (Shraddha Arya) makes a dramatic entrance. Her return to Luthra family and Karan’s (Shakti Anand) life adds a layer of complexity to the already intricate relationships in the show. Check the promo below!

In the previous episode, Preeta and Nidhi (Akanksha Juneja) come face to face and the former confronts her. However, Nidhi refuses to accept her crime. Preeta decides to take Nidhi along to her house and confront her in front of Shambhu. However, Nidhi removes a knife and threatens to hurt Preeta. However, Preeta plays a smart game and snatches the knife from her. Soon, Preeta asks her to come along with her to her house.