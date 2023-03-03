Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen so far, Sherlyn gives Natasha’s address to Rishabh and he decides to visit her. Meanwhile, Karan and Preeta leave for their honeymoon to Manali. On the other hand, a detective comes to Luthra house and reveals that Natasha is in Manali. Rishabh fears for Preeta and Karan’s lives.

Karan and Preeta sit to have a conversation wherein Karan tells Preeta that Natasha and her boyfriend killed him and pushed him inside the river. Preeta gets shocked to learn the truth. Further, Karan mentions that Natasha and Roxy are in Manali. He plans to punish them for the crime that they had committed.

Now, in the coming episode, Karan and Preeta return to their room to spend quality time. However, they soon hear the fire alarm and decide to check. However, Roxy and Natasha come face to face with Karan and Preeta. Karan understands that the fake fire alarm was Natasha’s plan. Soon, Roxy points a gun at Karan which shocks Preeta.

What will happen next? Will Preeta and Karan get Natasha jailed?

