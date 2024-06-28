Kundali Bhagya Serial Twist: Palki Comes Out Of Jail, Karan Gets High In Love With Preeta

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen interesting dramas in the past few days. As seen so far, Shaurya (Baseer Ali) decides to break up with Shanaya due to the changing situation, which breaks Shanaya’s heart, while Karan (Shakti Anand) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) go into deep shock. On the other hand, Varun surprises Nidhi by revealing that Palki (Arija Roy) is in jail because of her. Later, Kavya comes to Varun asking for help to get Palki out of jail, but in return, he orders Kavya to break her friendship with Palki, which leaves her in shock.

In the upcoming episode, you will see a major twist when Palki comes out of jail. With lots of effort, Palki comes out of jail. She comes home excited, calling her mother and grandmother, but in return, she gets to hear taunts from them. Her grandmother taunts her, asking why she is so happy. It seems she did a great thing by going to jail. At the same time, her mother blames Preeta for spoiling her daughter. But Shanaya supports Palki. On the other hand, Karan calls Preeta, who is getting high in love with her. He enquires if she is safe or not. In contrast, Nidhi gets tensed by Karan and Preeta’s closeness.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.