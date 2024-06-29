Kundali Bhagya Serial Twist: Preeta To Expose Varun, Nidhi Conspires

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen major twists in the last few days. According to the previous episode, Palki (Adrija Roy) comes out of jail and excitedly meets her mother, Daljeet, and grandmother. But her grandmother starts scolding her, saying that she has not done something good as she comes out of jail. Daljeet soon joins Palki’s grandmother in scolding her and blames Preeta for spoiling her daughter. Shanaya extends her support for Palki. On the other hand, Karan (Shakti Anand) gets high in love with Preeta (Shraddha Arya).

In the upcoming episode, you will see major drama when Preeta plans to expose Varun. After Palki comes out of jail, Preeta decides to find out the truth about who trapped Palki in the fake drug case. Preeta asks for CCTV footage from the club, and she decides to show it in front of all the family members and expose Varun. But before Preeta could show the footage, Nidhi stole the pen drive. However, Preeta already had another copy on the laptop. However, there was only the culprit’s hand when everyone saw the video. But Nidhi conspires to blackmail Varun and drag him on her side to fulfill her motive.

On the other hand, Varun’s fake mother warns him that if Preeta exposes him, he will drift apart from Kavya. But Varun, in anger, says those who try to separate him from Kavya will push away all those people from Kavya’s life.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.