Kundali Bhagya Serial Upcoming Twist: Preeta Gets Surprised, Kavya Cries Bitterly

Zee TV‘s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, the show entertains the viewers with major ups and downs in the lives of Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Karan (Shakti Anand). Varun threatens Kavya to marry him. But she denies it. On the other hand, Palki (Adrija Roy) meets Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) and Karan, who share everything about Preeta and Kavya. Later, Rakhi calls Palki and is shocked to know about Kavya and Preeta’s disappearance. Varun puts Preeta’s life in danger, locking her in a glass tube to threaten Kavya.

In the upcoming episode, Kavya cries bitterly, watching her mother’s life being in danger. Varun begins to fill the glass tube in which he locks Preeta with water to kill her while Preeta remains unconscious. Kavya, in anger, tags Varun as the worst human being. As the water scales up, Preeta gains consciousness. Clueless about the situation, she questions, saying what is happening and where she is. Varun sarcastically greets Preeta, saying, namaste future mother-in-law. At the same time, Kavya cries bitterly, struggling to save her mother, and Preeta is surprised.

It will be interesting to see whether Varun succeeds in his plan to marry Kavya or whether, at the last moment, Karan and Rajveer appear to save Kavya and Preeta.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs. Karan and Preeta are separate as Preeta lost her memory; it will be interesting to see how things will turn out to bring them back together.