Kundali Bhagya Serial Upcoming Twist: Rajveer & Preeta Become Homeless, Karan Brings Them To Luthra House

Zee TV‘s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen engaging drama in Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Karan’s (Shakti Anand) life. Palki’s (Adrija Roy) mother, Daljeet, asks Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) and Preeta to leave her home as she does not have much space in her house. Palki gets upset with Daljeet’s insulting comment on Rajveer and Preeta. Soon, Rajveer and Preeta leave Palki’s house while Palki follows.

In the upcoming episode, Palki calls Karan for help as Rajveer and Preeta are homeless. On the other hand, the Luthra family is celebrating the 50th year of the Luthra Industry. At the same time, Karan has decided to announce Shaurya (Baseer Ali) as the company’s new CEO. However, as soon as Karan hears about Preeta and Rajveer being homeless, he comes to take them. Karan asks Preeta and Rajveer to live at his home. But Preeta hesitates, but Karan becomes stubborn and says if they won’t come, then he will also suffer like them on the roads.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.