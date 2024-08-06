Kundali Bhagya Serial Upcoming Twist: Rajveerr Becomes New CEO Of Luthra Industry, Shaurya Shocked

Ekta Kapoor, under Balaji Telefilms, produced Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya. The audience sees nail-biting twists and turns in Karan (Shakti Anand) and Preeta’s (Shraddha Arya) lives. Everyone gathers at the celebration of the 50-year Luthra industry. Shaurya (Baseer Ali) becomes happy as he expects Karan to announce him as the company’s new CEO. However, Karan overhears Nidhi talking with the goons she hired to burn Preeta’s house before the announcement. At the same time, he gets to know that Shaurya will fire Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) once he becomes the CEO.

In the upcoming episode, Karan announces the new CEO of his company, Luthra Industry. As the excitement builds, Karan takes Rajveer’s name as the new CEO. Hearing this, Shaurya feels heartbroken and shocked; he leaves the party in anger. At the same time, Rajveer is shocked to hear this surprise, leaving him in a dilemma.

On the other hand, Nidhi is surprised by Karan’s sudden change of mind and wonders about Karan’s reason for making Rajveer the new CEO. Karan made Rajveer the new CEO because the CEO gets a house to live in, so Preeta and Rajveer can live happily near Karan. This will secure Rajveer’s career. Also, Karan wished to hand over responsibilities to his elder son.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.