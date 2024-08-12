Kundali Bhagya Serial Upcoming Twist: Varun Kidnaps Preeta, Plans To Marry Kavya

Ekta Kapoor, under her banner Balaji Telefilms, produced Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya. The viewers see interesting ups and downs in the lives of Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Karan (Shakti Anand). Preeta takes Kavya for shopping, and Varun plans a conspiracy against the Luthra family. Varun sends his grandmother Sanjana to tail Kavya and kidnap her. On the other hand, Karan welcomes Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) into his office and shows him the CEO’s cabin. Rajveer thanks Karan for trusting him and assures him that he will be proven right. At the same time, Rakhi warns Nidhi about her behavior towards Preeta. She also takes back all the house responsibilities given to Nidhi, leaving her devastated.

In the upcoming episode, Sanjana tells her goons to kidnap Kavya, who goes to the changing room for an outfit trial. Preeta also goes to try outfits. But the goon mistakenly grabs Preeta and makes her unconscious. They take Preeta, hiding her wrapped in a shawl on a wheelchair. Sanjana shares the good news with Varun, who becomes happy about his plan’s successful execution. Varun tells Sanjana that he will do the rest of the work by himself. He plans to marry Kavya.

Later, when Kavya comes out of the changing room, she searches for Preeta but meets only disappointment. She becomes clueless, wondering where Preeta went.

It will be interesting to see how Varun will react to Preeta’s kidnapping.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.