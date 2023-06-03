ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kundali Bhagya spoiler: After Rajveer, Preeta goes to Luthra house 

Rajveer sneaks into Shaurya’s music launch party to seek revenge for him for hurting Palki. To prevent Rajveer from seeking revenge on Shaurya, Preeta rushes to the Luthra house in Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
03 Jun,2023 15:06:43
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: After Rajveer, Preeta goes to Luthra house 

Kundali Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, is leaving no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. According to the storyline, Rajveer bumps into Palki in the morning while he goes out. When Palki questions him, he reveals that he is heading to Luthra mansion to seek revenge from Shaurya. Palki gets worried and tries to stop him. However, furious Rajveer refuses to stay back as he feels that what Shaurya did with Palki during her wedding was inappropriate.

Rajveer goes to Luthra house, and Palki worries for him. Preeta fails to reach Rajveer and questions Palki on his whereabouts. Palki refuses to reveal it to Preeta. However, the latter gets angry and decides to find Rajveer alone. Palki soon reveals to Preeta that Rajveer has gone to Luthra house to meet Shaurya. Preeta gets worried for her son.

In the coming episode, Rajveer sneaks into Shaurya’s music launch party to seek revenge for him for hurting Palki. He bumps into Karan and gets into a war of words with him. Meanwhile, to prevent Rajveer from seeking revenge on Shaurya, Preeta rushes to the Luthra residence to stop Rajveer.

Will Preeta manage to reach on time?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha's struggle continues in the duct
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha's struggle continues in the duct
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir steps back from marrying Rhea
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir steps back from marrying Rhea
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant gets saved from being exposed in front of Rishi
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant gets saved from being exposed in front of Rishi
Meet spoiler: Cheeku goes missing
Meet spoiler: Cheeku goes missing
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Tulsi gets angry on seeing Mohan's pathetic state
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Tulsi gets angry on seeing Mohan's pathetic state
Maitree spoiler: Sona threatens to KILL Harsh and Maitree
Maitree spoiler: Sona threatens to KILL Harsh and Maitree
Latest Stories
Barun Sobti reveals plans of reuniting with Sanaya Irani after Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon
Barun Sobti reveals plans of reuniting with Sanaya Irani after Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon
There were no compromises made when it came to the making of Asur 2: Pawan Chopra
There were no compromises made when it came to the making of Asur 2: Pawan Chopra
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang spoiler: Radhika meets a prospective groom on Radheshyam’s order
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang spoiler: Radhika meets a prospective groom on Radheshyam’s order
Exclusive: Ayesha Khan bags Atrangi TV’s Tum Bin Jau Kahan
Exclusive: Ayesha Khan bags Atrangi TV’s Tum Bin Jau Kahan
Exclusive: Dangal show Mann Sundar to have a spin-off titled Mann Ati Sundar
Exclusive: Dangal show Mann Sundar to have a spin-off titled Mann Ati Sundar
After Cannes, Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy Impresses Maverick Directors at Director’s Special screening, check out the reactions
After Cannes, Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy Impresses Maverick Directors at Director’s Special screening, check out the reactions
Read Latest News