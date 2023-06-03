Kundali Bhagya spoiler: After Rajveer, Preeta goes to Luthra house 

Kundali Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, is leaving no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. According to the storyline, Rajveer bumps into Palki in the morning while he goes out. When Palki questions him, he reveals that he is heading to Luthra mansion to seek revenge from Shaurya. Palki gets worried and tries to stop him. However, furious Rajveer refuses to stay back as he feels that what Shaurya did with Palki during her wedding was inappropriate.

Rajveer goes to Luthra house, and Palki worries for him. Preeta fails to reach Rajveer and questions Palki on his whereabouts. Palki refuses to reveal it to Preeta. However, the latter gets angry and decides to find Rajveer alone. Palki soon reveals to Preeta that Rajveer has gone to Luthra house to meet Shaurya. Preeta gets worried for her son.

In the coming episode, Rajveer sneaks into Shaurya’s music launch party to seek revenge for him for hurting Palki. He bumps into Karan and gets into a war of words with him. Meanwhile, to prevent Rajveer from seeking revenge on Shaurya, Preeta rushes to the Luthra residence to stop Rajveer.

Will Preeta manage to reach on time?

