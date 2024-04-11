Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Alia Comes In Front Of Kavya, Preeta Confronts Rakhi

The popular television show on Zee TV, Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is ruling hearts with its interesting drama and gripping storyline. As seen so far, Anshuman’s goons chase the Luthras. On the other hand, Varun applies medicine to Kavya’s wound. In contrast, Shaurya hears Rajveer talking to Anshuman about the goons. Soon, Preeta shouts at Karan for locking her in the room, while Nidhi reveals her suicide attempt was fake. Later, Nidhi cries in front of the goon and asks him to kill someone, for which she will give him as much money as he wants.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1833 11th April 2024 Spoiler

In the upcoming episode, the audience will see that Nidhi asks the goon to kill Preeta; only she can live a good life with Karan, to which the goon agrees. On the other hand, Preeta gets emotional and bashes Karan, and Rakhi comes into the scene and behaves rudely toward Preeta. Soon, Preeta questions Rakhi about this behavior towards her and asks if she has done something wrong. Then Kareena comes in to tell Preeta the truth. While Varun applies medicine to Kavya’s wound, Alia comes into the room, where Kavya asks about her identity, and Alia says to ask about that to Varun.

