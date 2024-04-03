Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Daljeet Gets Surprised Knowing About Palki And Shaurya

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is ruling hearts with its interesting drama and storyline. As seen so far, Roma creates a scene with Preeta. Soon, Kareena takes Preeta with her and advises her to stay cool as they are from the bride’s side. Later, Palki gets upset because of Rajveer’s ignorance. At the same time, all the family members enjoyed the Mehendi ceremony.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1825 3rd April 2024 Written Spoiler Update

In the upcoming episode, viewers will witness that Varun also joins for the Mehendi ceremony. On the other hand, Roma talks with her husband about the plan and says everything will be fine after Kavya and Varun’s marriage. And someone overhears them, but they can’t find who.

In contrast, Daljeet Gets to know that Palki is wearing the outfit that Shaurya selected for her, which Rajveer overhears and feels jealous about. While Palki is lost in her world, thinking about Rajveer. And Shaurya is staring at Palki continuously. This makes Rajveer feel insecure. So what will Rajveer’s reaction be now?

