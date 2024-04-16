Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Doctor Refuses To Treat Injured Rajveer, Preeta And Karan Panic

The popular TV show Kundali Bhagya on Zee TV, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is all set to bring intense drama with its gripping storyline. As seen until now, the goons create terror in the house to find the papers. In the stampede, a goon tries to shoot Preeta (Shraddha Arya), but Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) notices and takes the bullet on him, saving his mother. At the same time, the other goon stabs Rajveer with a knife in his stomach, leaving him injured badly. Soon, police officers grab the criminals.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1838 16th April 2024 Spoiler

In tonight’s episode, the audience will witness a nail-biting drama when Karan (Shakti Anand), Preeta, and others rush to the hospital with Rajveer, who is severely injured. But the drama intensifies when the doctor refuses immediate treatment. The doctor reveals before filling out the form that the patient can’t be treated, which leaves Karan and Preeta panicked, witnessing Rajveer’s serious consideration.

On the other hand, Shaurya goes to meet the goons in the jail, where the goons make him aware of the reason they were Inside the house and who ordered whom to kill.

Will Rajveer survive this serious attack?

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.

Share your ideas in the comments section.