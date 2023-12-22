Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Drug dealer refuses to save Shaurya

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Shaurya buys drugs with the stolen money from Karan’s room. He plans to put those huge quantity drugs in Rajveer’s cabin and jacket so that police finds him guilty and arrest him. However, Shaurya’s plan backfires when police arrive at Luthra company in casual clothes and unfortunately Sandy and Shaurya are caught red handed with drugs in front of them.

Police soon arrest them and informs Karan about Shaurya’s ill practice. Karan comes to speak to the judge regarding Shaurya’s case. Along with Karan, Shanaya and Palki also visits the court. However, the judge asks Shanaya to break all ties with Shaurya as he is not the right guy. On the other hand, Shaurya’s arrest news flash on all the news channel. Preeta learns about Shaurya’s arrest drama and gets shocked.

In the coming episode, Preeta comes to meet Shaurya and assures him that he will be out soon. She believes that Shaurya is innocent. Soon, as she is about to leave, the drug dealer comes to meet Shaurya. The latter asks him to confess that he gave them the drugs. However, the drug dealer refuses to save Shaurya and leaves. Preeta witnesses him and gets suspicious.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1726 21 December 2023 Written Episode Update

