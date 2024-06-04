Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Karan Exposes Anshuman, Rakhi Slaps Him

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya has seen interesting dramas in the past few days. As seen so far, Anshuman plans to steal Karan’s (Shakti Anand) property and taunt him during the party. Later, Karan decides to give all his property to Varun to safeguard it from Anshuman. However, Karan is unaware of Varun’s motive, while Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) disagrees with this decision.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Anshuman show Luthra the house property paper and reveal that now everything is under his name. He also mentions that he is very happy and questions Preeta as she wants her to feed him sweets. He talks vulgarly about Preeta (Shraddha Arya), which makes Karan angry and warns him. But Anshuman didn’t, so Rakhi slaps him. Soon, Shaurya (Baseer Ali) and Rajveer tear the property paper, but Anshuman reveals that these papers are fake.

Later, Karan asked the media to capture his statement, and he went on to reveal Anshuman’s truth about how he took a loan from him and tried to steal his property papers. He also asked Rajveer, who denied doing so. Karan revealed that everything that has been happening wrong is only because of Anshuman. It will be interesting to see how the story further unfolds.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.