Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan gets emotional, prays for Nidhi

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Nidhi decides to talk to Karan about his closeness with Preeta. Nidhi mentions to Karan that the way he is getting close to Preeta is wrong and he is betraying in his relationship. Nidhi soon threatens to commit suicide. However, Karan tries to explain Nidhi that he was never in love with her and will never love her.

Karan mentions that he only has love for Preeta and no one else which makes Nidhi emotional. Nidhi breaks down and worries about the future. Soon, she decides to take the drastic step. However, Preeta gets suspicious about Nidhi’s actions and follows her. Nidhi locks her room and attempts suicide with the help of a tie. Preeta gets scared and calls out to the family members. Meanwhile, she also stops Nidhi from committing suicide.

In the coming episode, Nidhi attempts suicide. Preeta alerts the family and they rush her to the hospital. While Kareena and Rakhi blame Preeta for the incident. Meanwhile, Karan gets emotional and prays to god to save Nidhi’s life. Preeta witnesses Karan getting emotional and gives him a shoulder to cry.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1808 16 March 2024 Written Episode Update

