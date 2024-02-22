Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan learns Rajveer’s hatred towards him

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Karan gets emotional and hugs Preeta. He drops Preeta at home and goes to the party to confront Rajveer. In front of the guests, Karan confronts Rajveer asking why he had hidden the truth. Meanwhile, Shaurya gets angry as Karan calls Rajveer his son. Soon, Shaurya refuses to accept Rajveer as his brother.

Rajveer leaves the party and while returning home he gets drunk. Rajveer feels emotional while dealing with all the emotions. Soon, Rajveer bumps into Palki and soon he breaks down. He reveals about his ordeal to Palki, who tries to handle him. Palki takes him home while he is all drunk and unable to stand. However, Rajveer refuses to go home and sends off Palki

In the coming episode, Rajveer goes to meet Srishti at the hospital and breaks down in front of her. He reveals to unconscious Srishti about his hatred towards Karan. Meanwhile, Preeta calls Karan to ask him to bring Rajveer home and Karan lands at the hospital and overhears Rajveer’s hatred towards him. Karan gets emotional, however, he takes Rajveer home. Preeta gets happy to see Rajveer back.

