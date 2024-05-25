Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Karan Loses All His Property, Preeta Proposes New Idea

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen major ups and downs in the past few days. So far, Anshuman smartly gets Shaurya (Baseer Ali) and Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) locked behind bars. Later, he blackmails Karan (Shakti Anand) and asks him to sign all his property in his name. In contrast, Rajveer blames himself for the problems, and Palki (Sana Sayyed) consoles him.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Karan agree to sign all his property in Anshuman’s name to get both his sons, Rajveer and Shaurya, out of jail. After signing the papers, Karan becomes emotional while family members console him. Soon, Anshuman enters the house and gathers all the family members. He reveals that he is no longer interested in the property and doesn’t wish to do this deal, which panics Karan.

Karan desperately questions Anshuman about how Shaurya and Rajveer will come out of jail, to which he says that they have to come up with a new offer. Soon, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) comes up with an idea and asks Anshuman to collaborate with Karan on a business that will benefit him. To this, Anshuman agrees. While half of the housemates support Preeta’s idea, many disagree. It will be interesting to see what new twist will come and what will happen after the five-year leap.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.