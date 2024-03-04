Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan on a mission to bring back Preeta to Luthra mansion

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Rakhi overhears Karan talking to a doctor and gets worried. She learns from Kareena that while she was in hospital, Karan was shot and his life was in danger. Kareena also reveals that Karan was shot while saving Preeta and instigates Rakhi against Preeta. Rakhi gets angry and blames Preeta for everything wrong in the family. Soon, Rakhi warns Karan to stay away from Preeta and Karan gets shocked seeing Rakhi’s hatred for Preeta.

Rajveer and Palki, Shaurya and Shanaya dance at Kavya and Varun’s engagement ceremony. During their performance, Karan misses Preeta and imagines dancing along with her in his arms. Karan’s dreamy romance makes him emotional too. Kavya and Varun get engaged and the family celebrate the happy moment. Rajveer too returns home after the engagement ceremony.

In the coming episode, Karan decides to bring back Preeta to Luthra mansion. He gets ready early in the morning and goes to Preeta’s house. Meanwhile, Shaurya finds Preeta’s photo in Karan’s locker and gets suspicious about Rajveer’s maasi and his father’s relationship. However, he takes an oath to not let anyone take his mother Nidhi’s place.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1796 3 March 2024 Written Episode Update

