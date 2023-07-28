ADVERTISEMENT
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan's unexpected encounter with Srishti creates tension

Karan also arrives at the police station hoping to meet Rajveer’s mother, but he fails to see her. In an unexpected turn of events, Karan has a close encounter with Srishti, who manages to hide her face from him in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
28 Jul,2023 15:21:21
The upcoming episodes of Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, are poised to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as the suspense builds. As per the plot, Preeta’s (Shraddha Arya) love and concern for her sister Srishti (Anjum Fakih) and nephew Rajveer push her to take a daring step. After witnessing Srishti’s plight in jail, Preeta’s determination to help her sister and Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) intensifies. Preeta boldly decides to meet the Luthra family to take back their complaint. However, Srishti tries to stop her. Despite Srishti’s pleas and warnings, Preeta heads straight to Luthra house.

Srishti desperately stops her sister Preeta from visiting the Luthra house. Fearing the consequences of Preeta’s decision, Srishti resorts to faking a chest pain drama to gain her attention. Concerned for her sister’s well-being, Preeta rushes back to the cell to check on Srishti, who pleads with her not to go to the Luthra house. Despite the emotional plea, Preeta is determined to help her nephew Rajveer and return to meet him. In a heart-wrenching twist, the police officer informs Preeta that Nidhi is going to the police station to put more serious allegations against Rajveer.

In the coming episode, Nidhi arrives at the police station with more allegations against Rajveer. As Rajveer stands firm in his accusations against Shaurya, Nidhi’s anger peaks, and she raises her hand to slap him. However, Preeta steps in to protect Rajveer and warns Nidhi to stay away from her son. Meanwhile, Karan also arrives at the police station hoping to meet Rajveer’s mother, but he fails to see her. In an unexpected turn of events, Karan has a close encounter with Srishti, who manages to hide her face from him.

Will Karan meet Preeta at the police station?

Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

