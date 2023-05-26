ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Ketan calls off his wedding with Palki

Rajveer and Palki’s intimate photos get displayed on the screen. Ketan gets shocked to see the photos and doubts on Palki. Ketan calls off her wedding with Palki in Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
26 May,2023 10:53:30
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Ketan calls off his wedding with Palki

Loyal viewers of Kundali Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, can gear up for interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. As seen so far, Rajveer meets Palki just before her wedding, wherein she gets emotional and talks about her feelings for him. Rajveer soon asks Palki to call off her wedding. The latter gets shocked by Rajveer’s statement.

Preeta comes to meet Palki and blesses her. She witnesses Rajveer’s eyes and learns that he has feelings for Palki. Preeta confronts him. However, Rajveer denies feelings for Palki in front of Preeta. The latter gives him love advice and asks him to choose love over his career goals. However, Rajveer ignores Preeta’s advice.

Palki comes to the mandap for her wedding with Ketan. And Rajveer witnesses her. Preeta again asks Rajveer to accept her love and take a step. However, he refuses to do so. Later, Shaurya makes a grand entry with Ketan’s boss amidst the wedding ritual. Palki’s family is forced to entertain Shaurya as he is a guest of the groom’s family. Rajveer sulks seeing Shaurya at the wedding.

In the coming episode, Rajveer plays a slideshow during the wedding while the couple is busy doing the ritual. Soon, the family notices Rajveer and Palki’s intimate photos on the screen. Ketan gets shocked to see the photos and doubts about Palki. The latter breaks down while Rajveer tries to explain the situation. Ketan refuses to believe them and calls off her wedding with Palki.

Will Rajveer manage to save Palki’s marriage?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya makes a grand entry at Palki and Ketan’s wedding
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya makes a grand entry at Palki and Ketan’s wedding
Meet spoiler: Meet’s Dadi to ruin Gunwanti and Mahinder’s kidnapping plan?
Meet spoiler: Meet’s Dadi to ruin Gunwanti and Mahinder’s kidnapping plan?
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi’s love confession to make Lakshmi emotional
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi’s love confession to make Lakshmi emotional
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir saves Prachi from getting kidnapped
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir saves Prachi from getting kidnapped
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer denies love for Palki in front of Preeta
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer denies love for Palki in front of Preeta
Meet spoiler: Mahinder to kidnap Cheeku during Sumeet’s birthday party
Meet spoiler: Mahinder to kidnap Cheeku during Sumeet’s birthday party
Latest Stories
Esha Gupta's irresistible pink magic
Esha Gupta's irresistible pink magic
Anushka Sen flaunts curvaceous structure in new photodump (major hotness alert)
Anushka Sen flaunts curvaceous structure in new photodump (major hotness alert)
Trending: Avneet Kaur colours her hair blue, internet in awe
Trending: Avneet Kaur colours her hair blue, internet in awe
Mouni Roy finds an admirer in Ankita Lokhande
Mouni Roy finds an admirer in Ankita Lokhande
What's happening with Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh?
What's happening with Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh?
Watch: Nia Sharma grooves to Malaika Arora's "Chhaiya Chhaiya", video sets fire on internet
Watch: Nia Sharma grooves to Malaika Arora's "Chhaiya Chhaiya", video sets fire on internet
Read Latest News