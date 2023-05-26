Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Ketan calls off his wedding with Palki

Rajveer and Palki’s intimate photos get displayed on the screen. Ketan gets shocked to see the photos and doubts on Palki. Ketan calls off her wedding with Palki in Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya.

Loyal viewers of Kundali Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, can gear up for interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. As seen so far, Rajveer meets Palki just before her wedding, wherein she gets emotional and talks about her feelings for him. Rajveer soon asks Palki to call off her wedding. The latter gets shocked by Rajveer’s statement.

Preeta comes to meet Palki and blesses her. She witnesses Rajveer’s eyes and learns that he has feelings for Palki. Preeta confronts him. However, Rajveer denies feelings for Palki in front of Preeta. The latter gives him love advice and asks him to choose love over his career goals. However, Rajveer ignores Preeta’s advice.

Palki comes to the mandap for her wedding with Ketan. And Rajveer witnesses her. Preeta again asks Rajveer to accept her love and take a step. However, he refuses to do so. Later, Shaurya makes a grand entry with Ketan’s boss amidst the wedding ritual. Palki’s family is forced to entertain Shaurya as he is a guest of the groom’s family. Rajveer sulks seeing Shaurya at the wedding.

In the coming episode, Rajveer plays a slideshow during the wedding while the couple is busy doing the ritual. Soon, the family notices Rajveer and Palki’s intimate photos on the screen. Ketan gets shocked to see the photos and doubts about Palki. The latter breaks down while Rajveer tries to explain the situation. Ketan refuses to believe them and calls off her wedding with Palki.

Will Rajveer manage to save Palki’s marriage?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!