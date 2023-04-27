Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Ketan’s mother misunderstands Palki and Rajveer

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. According to the plot, Rajveer heads to the office and decides to drop Palki at her work. While leaving for work, Mr. Khurana sees them and praises Rajveer. He mentions how Rajveer is a perfect partner. He also wishes to marry Palki to a guy like Rajveer, a good human being.

Karan and Preeta go to the temple. They cross each other’s path but fail to see. Later, when Preeta heads towards the idol, Karan bumps into it, and the plate in Preeta’s hand falls down. The sindoor inside the plate falls on Preeta’s hairline, creating a magical moment between the two. Even though they stand close by, but fail to see each other.

In the coming episode, Rajveer and Palki go shopping. Palki decides to buy a ring for his fiancé. However, as soon as she lands at the shop, the shopkeeper misunderstands Palki and Rajveer as a couple. She refers to them as bride and groom. Soon, Ketan’s mother enters, and in front of them, the shopkeeper calls Rajveer Palki’s fiancé, and she gets shocked.

Will Ketan misunderstand Palki?

