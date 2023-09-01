Television | Spoilers

In Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya, Raksha Bandhan celebration begin in Luthra house. Soon, Rakhi gets Kritika’s call who informs her that she is returning home to celebrate the festival with the family.

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is entertaining audiences with engaging drama. According to the storyline, Shanaya flirts with Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) at the Luthra mansion. Soon, she slips and Rajveer catches Shanaya in his arms. Unintentionally caught in this exchange, Palki (Sana Sayyad) feels jealous and excuses herself quietly. Soon, she remembers having a conversation with Shanaya resurfaced, the one where Shanaya had inquired about the nature of her relationship with Rajveer. Back then, Palki had brushed off any romantic involvement, denying the existence of any feelings for Rajveer.

Palki thinks about Rajveer and Shanaya and wonders about her feelings too. Soon, Rajveer enters the kitchen. Palki asks Rajveer about his thoughts about Shanaya and he mentions liking her. Palki feels jealous and gets emotional. Rajveer questions her but she lies to him. Soon, Rajveer comes close to her and blows air in her eyes. Palki feels amazed by Rajveer’s gesture and the two get romantic.

In the coming episode, the Raksha Bandhan celebration begins in Luthra house. The family gears up for the big festival. Soon, Rakhi gets Kritika’s call who informs her that she is returning home to celebrate the festival with the family. Meanwhile, Rajveer witnesses the happy moment in Luthra house and wishes that Kavya tie rakhi to him too.

Will Rajveer’s wish get fulfilled?

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!