ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Luthra family misses Preeta on Kavya’s big day

Dadi gets emotional and reveals to Rajveer that Kavya’s mother is Preeta and she is really missing her on Kavya’s big day in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
14 Jul,2023 12:05:52
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Luthra family misses Preeta on Kavya’s big day 833703

Kundali Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves viewers on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the revelations ahead. As per the plot, the Luthra family gears up for Kavya’s roka ceremony. Kavya (Mrinal Navell) gets dressed for the function but misses her mother, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) on her big day. Kritika speaks to Kavya and reveals how Preeta has always been the biggest support system in her life. During their conversation, Kavya gets emotional remembering her mom.

Kavya’s invitation to Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) for the roka ceremony sets off a chain reaction of drama. Unbeknownst to Kavya, Nidhi instigates Shaurya (Baseer Ali), revealing the shocking news of Kavya’s invitation to Rajveer. Nidhi (Akanksha Juneja) tells Shaurya that Kavya values Rajveer more than her brother, leaving Shaurya angry.

In the coming episode, Rajveer witnesses her sister Kavya happy with her in-laws. He feels that Preeta should have been here on Kavya’s big day. He witnesses Dadi sitting alone and goes to speak to her. Dadi gets emotional and reveals to Rajveer that Kavya’s mother is Preeta, and she is missing her on Kavya’s big day.

Will Rajveer bring Preeta?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

Also Read: Breaking: Alia Bhatt to join Yash Raj Film’s Spy Universe as first female lead, read

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha and Tulsi join hands 833759
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha and Tulsi join hands
Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti Spoiler: Shakti gets trapped in a gaseous room 833701
Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti Spoiler: Shakti gets trapped in a gaseous room
Meet spoiler: Sumeet gets injured 833693
Meet spoiler: Sumeet gets injured
Review of Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti: An effective spin-off with good execution and performances 833568
Review of Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti: An effective spin-off with good execution and performances
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Haider and Dua share a close moment 833470
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Haider and Dua share a close moment
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Gungun gives Radha and Mohan the best gift 833386
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Gungun gives Radha and Mohan the best gift
Latest Stories
Faltu Spoiler: Ayaan and Faltu turn Shiv-Parvati for a play 833729
Faltu Spoiler: Ayaan and Faltu turn Shiv-Parvati for a play
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti expresses gratitude to Surilii for saving Barot family 833724
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti expresses gratitude to Surilii for saving Barot family
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi feels betrayed by Lakshmi 833719
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi feels betrayed by Lakshmi
Trade experts say, Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' will surely beat 'Pathaan' at the South box office 833718
Trade experts say, Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ will surely beat ‘Pathaan’ at the South box office
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Muskan gets blamed for Akshara's mistake 833713
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Muskan gets blamed for Akshara’s mistake
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan on a mission to uncover the truth about Elahi and Jordan 833711
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan on a mission to uncover the truth about Elahi and Jordan
Read Latest News