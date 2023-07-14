Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Luthra family misses Preeta on Kavya’s big day

Kundali Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves viewers on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the revelations ahead. As per the plot, the Luthra family gears up for Kavya’s roka ceremony. Kavya (Mrinal Navell) gets dressed for the function but misses her mother, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) on her big day. Kritika speaks to Kavya and reveals how Preeta has always been the biggest support system in her life. During their conversation, Kavya gets emotional remembering her mom.

Kavya’s invitation to Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) for the roka ceremony sets off a chain reaction of drama. Unbeknownst to Kavya, Nidhi instigates Shaurya (Baseer Ali), revealing the shocking news of Kavya’s invitation to Rajveer. Nidhi (Akanksha Juneja) tells Shaurya that Kavya values Rajveer more than her brother, leaving Shaurya angry.

In the coming episode, Rajveer witnesses her sister Kavya happy with her in-laws. He feels that Preeta should have been here on Kavya’s big day. He witnesses Dadi sitting alone and goes to speak to her. Dadi gets emotional and reveals to Rajveer that Kavya’s mother is Preeta, and she is missing her on Kavya’s big day.

Will Rajveer bring Preeta?

