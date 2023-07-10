Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi and Shaurya’s evil plan against Rajveer

Kundali Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Karan goes from Shaurya’s cabin and feels Preeta’s presence around him. Meanwhile, Nidhi confronts Rajveer and questions him about Preeta. She mentions that she saw him with Preeta and has previously seen them together. Nidhi asks Rajveer to reveal why Preeta was in the office and his relationship with Preeta. Rajveer lies to Nidhi that Preeta is just his tiffin vendor.

Shaurya comes home frustrated and reveals Rajveer being hired at Luthra company to Mahesh. The latter gets angry and confronts Karan on the same. Karan tries to explain to Mahesh his decision to hire Rajveer. However, Mahesh refuses to listen and orders Karan to fire Rajveer from the Luthra company. Finally, Karan reveals to Mahesh that Rajveer has a connection with Priya and has hired him to find Preeta.

In the coming episode, Nidhi and Shaurya join hands against Rajveer when they see the latter gaining praise from the family members. Nidhi hands a bag to Rajveer, forcing him to take it along. Rajveer reluctantly agrees, unaware of the hidden intentions behind Nidhi’s actions. Nidhi then contacts Shaurya, instructing him to carry out their plan to ruin Rajveer’s life. Shaurya vows to do everything in his power to ensure that Rajveer faces the consequences of his actions.

Will Shaurya and Nidhi succeed in their plan?

