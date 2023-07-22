Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi and Srishti come face to face

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Nidhi gets Rajveer arrested. Rakhi calls Karan when Nidhi does not let her stop the police from arresting Rajveer. Preeta arrives at the Luthra Mansion but fails to stop the police. Later, Preeta is rushed to a hospital after her car accident. Srishti arrives at Gurpreet’s house to help Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and feels pleased to meet Palki.

Srishti tries to find Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) at the house. However, when she fails to locate him, she questions Palki. The latter lies to Srishti. Later, Srishti gets a call from the police station wherein he reveals to her that he has joined Karan’s company to seek revenge. However, they got him arrested for robbery allegations. Srishti (Anjum Fakih) gets shocked to know the truth.

In the coming episode, Srishti discovers Nidhi’s involvement in Rajveer’s robbery drama. Filled with anger, Srishti, accompanied by Mohit, storms into the Luthra mansion to confront Nidhi about her actions. Nidhi comes face to face with Srishti and gets shocked. Srishti gets furious at Nidhi for getting her son Rajveer arrested. Nidhi gets surprised to find that Rajveer is Srishti’s son.

Will Srishti manage to get bail for Rajveer?

