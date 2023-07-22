ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi and Srishti come face to face

Srishti storms into the Luthra mansion to confront Nidhi about her actions. Nidhi comes face to face with Srishti and gets shocked. Srishti gets furious at Nidhi for getting her son Rajveer arrested in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
22 Jul,2023 11:17:29
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi and Srishti come face to face 836144

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Nidhi gets Rajveer arrested. Rakhi calls Karan when Nidhi does not let her stop the police from arresting Rajveer. Preeta arrives at the Luthra Mansion but fails to stop the police. Later, Preeta is rushed to a hospital after her car accident. Srishti arrives at Gurpreet’s house to help Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and feels pleased to meet Palki.

Srishti tries to find Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) at the house. However, when she fails to locate him, she questions Palki. The latter lies to Srishti. Later, Srishti gets a call from the police station wherein he reveals to her that he has joined Karan’s company to seek revenge. However, they got him arrested for robbery allegations. Srishti (Anjum Fakih) gets shocked to know the truth.

In the coming episode, Srishti discovers Nidhi’s involvement in Rajveer’s robbery drama. Filled with anger, Srishti, accompanied by Mohit, storms into the Luthra mansion to confront Nidhi about her actions. Nidhi comes face to face with Srishti and gets shocked. Srishti gets furious at Nidhi for getting her son Rajveer arrested. Nidhi gets surprised to find that Rajveer is Srishti’s son.

Will Srishti manage to get bail for Rajveer?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi and Aayush’s smart move ruins Lakshmi and Vikrant’s haldi ceremony 836153
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi and Aayush’s smart move ruins Lakshmi and Vikrant’s haldi ceremony
Maitree spoiler: Nandini attacks Maitree with a rod 836147
Maitree spoiler: Nandini attacks Maitree with a rod
Meet spoiler: Sumeet saves Shlok from Raunak’s goons 836128
Meet spoiler: Sumeet saves Shlok from Raunak’s goons
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir fills Prachi’s hairline with sindoor 836114
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir fills Prachi’s hairline with sindoor
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir saves Mihika from Akshay’s violent act 835779
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir saves Mihika from Akshay’s violent act
Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti Spoiler: Shiv motivates Shakti to take her entrance exam 835702
Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti Spoiler: Shiv motivates Shakti to take her entrance exam
Latest Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir expresses his desire 836159
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa gets thrown out by Malti Devi
" I've always wanted to work with Rajan ji; he's somebody who inspires me" TV star Mohit Malik makes a comeback with Star Plus' show, 'Bateein Kuch Ankahee Si' 836166
” I’ve always wanted to work with Rajan ji; he’s somebody who inspires me” TV star Mohit Malik makes a comeback with Star Plus’ show, ‘Bateein Kuch Ankahee Si’
RIP: Josephine, daughter of comedy icon Charlie Chaplin, passes away 836164
RIP: Josephine, daughter of comedy icon Charlie Chaplin, passes away
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir expresses his desire 836160
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir expresses his desire
Bollywood movies that had intriguing narratives with terrible execution 836162
Bollywood movies that had intriguing narratives with terrible execution
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi slaps Jahaan 836143
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi slaps Jahaan
Read Latest News