Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi hands over Kavya’s mehndi ceremony responsibility to Preeta

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Nidhi saves Karan from going to jail. The family gets happy and soon, the doctors also discharge Nidhi. The Luthra family welcome her to the house. While entering Nidhi feels dizzy, soon Karan rushes to help her. Karan takes special care of Nidhi and this makes the latter happy.

Kavya calls Varun and asks to call off the wedding for now. However, her in-laws get angry with the news and the mother-in-law lands at Luthra house. She confronts the family and talks ill about Kavya but Preeta takes a stand for her. Later, Kavya’s mother-in-law gets a call and she informs the other person on phone about the drama in the house and they talk about their plan against Luthra family. Preeta overhears the conversation and gets shocked. However, she handles the situation.

In the coming episode, Nidhi witnesses Preeta’s behaviour towards the kids and hands over a big responsibility to her. Nidhi asks Preeta to become Kavya’s mother and take care of the mehndi ceremony responsibility and the wedding too. Preeta happily accepts it. However, Rakhi learns about the same and warns Nidhi about the consequences of the same. Nidhi gets worried.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1819 28 March 2024 Written Episode Update

Kavya’s mother-in-law gets a call and she informs the other person on phone about the drama in the house and they talk about their plan against Luthra family. Preeta overhears the conversation and gets shocked. However, she handles the situation.