Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi manipulates Shaurya against Kavya

The upcoming episodes of Kundali Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, are poised to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as the suspense builds. As per the plot, Shaurya (Baseer Ali) lands at Rajveer’s (Paras Kalnawat) house with a bag of money. He soon transfers the money from his bag to Nidhi (Akanksha Juneja) gifted Rajveer’s bag. Shaurya and Nidhi plan to put robbery allegations against Rajveer and trap him badly. After transferring the money, Shaurya gets happy about succeeding in his plan.

The Luthra family gears up for Kavya’s roka ceremony. Kavya (Mrinal Navell) gets dressed for the function but misses her mother, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) on her big day. Kritika speaks to Kavya and reveals how Preeta has always been the biggest support system in her life. During their conversation, Kavya gets emotional remembering her mom.

In the coming episode, Kavya’s invitation to Rajveer for the roka ceremony sets off a chain reaction of drama. Unbeknownst to Kavya, Nidhi instigates Shaurya, revealing the shocking news of Kavya’s invitation to Rajveer. Nidhi mentions to Shaurya that Kavya values Rajveer more than her own brother, leaving Shaurya angry.

Will Shaurya confront Kavya?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!