Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi slaps Kavya

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Palki and Kavya have gotten their hands on the CCTV footage. They take the footage to the court and prove Rajveer’s innocence before the judge. However, Kavya refuses to submit the footage and instead blames herself. Kavya tells the judge that she has stolen the money. Rajveer is proven innocent and comes out of jail, and Palki gets very happy. Palki and Rajveer also get emotional and wipe each other’s tears.

Preeta, unaware of Rajveer being proven innocent, still looks out for Karan. Meanwhile, Rishabh attends a call in the corridor. He witnesses Preeta at their office and gets shocked. Rishabh follows Preeta, but she vanishes as she takes the lift. Rishabh informs Kareena and Rakhi about seeing Preeta at the office, and they all together look for her. However, they fail to meet Preeta.

In the coming episode, Nidhi learns that Kavya took the blame on her and gets angry. Nidhi slaps Kavya for stealing the money from her house. However, this drama does not go well with Rakhi, and she lashes out at Nidhi for her behaviour with the kids. Nidhi gets upset with Rakhi’s statements.

Will Preeta learn about Kavya’s kind gesture?

