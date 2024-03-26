Television | Spoilers

Nidhi gains consciousness and Preeta calls the police. However, when the inspector asks Nidhi who forced her to take the extreme step, she tells Karan’s name and testifies against him in Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Shaurya doubts Karan and feels he is behind Nidhi’s actions. He tries to confront his father but fails to get any answers. Soon, the media lands outside the hospital and questions Shaurya about Nidhi’s suicide attempt. Frustrated Shaurya gives controversial statements about Karan. Preeta witnesses the drama and asks the media to leave.

Later, Preeta scolds Shaurya for his behaviour and tries to make him understand the situation. Shaurya’s statements against Karan puts the latter in problem. Shaurya blames Karan behind Nidhi’s suicide attempt. Hence, Karan gets jailed in abetment of suicide case. Kavya and other family members witness the drama on TV and gets angry at Shaurya. Kavya lashes out at Shaurya for putting their father in trouble and getting him jailed.

In the coming episode, Preeta comes to meet Karan in jail and assures him that he will be out as he is not at fault. While she is about to leave the police station, she overhears the police saying that only Nidhi’s statement can bring Karan out. Preeta goes to the hospital and speaks to unconscious Nidhi. While she talks, Nidhi gains consciousness and Preeta calls the police. However, when the inspector asks Nidhi who forced her to take the extreme step, she tells Karan’s name and testifies against him.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1816 25 March 2024 Written Episode Update

