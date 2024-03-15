Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi’s suicide threat leaves Karan stunned

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Rajveer tries to sleep but he continuously remembers about Shaurya’s insult and Karan’s cheating. He along with Mohit go to Luthra house at night to bring Preeta home. However, when they try to convince Preeta, Dadi experiences immense pain in her leg. Preeta treats her and it which makes her happy.

Later, Preeta asks Rajveer to leave and refuses to come home with him. Karan is happy that Preeta is back in the house. However, the family is not ready to accept her. Karan tries to finalize his suit. He witnesses Preeta passing by his room and calls her inside. He asks Preeta to pick a suit and select for him. Initially Preeta refuses to do but later helps him out. Nidhi witnesses them together and gets jealous. She goes to the kitchen and breaks down.

In the coming episode, Nidhi decides to talk to Karan about his closeness with Preeta. Nidhi mentions to Karan that the way he is getting close to Preeta is wrong and he is betraying in his relationship. Nidhi soon threatens to commit suicide. However, Karan tries to explain Nidhi that he was never in love with her and will never love her. He mentions that he only has love for Preeta and no one else which makes Nidhi emotional.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1806 14 March 2024 Written Episode Update

Karan witnesses Preeta passing by his room and calls her inside. He asks Preeta to pick a suit and select for him. Initially Preeta refuses to do but later helps him out. Nidhi witnesses them together and gets jealous.