Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Palki Becomes Spy, Varun Conspires

Zee TV‘s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen nail-biting dramas with gripping storylines in the past few days. As seen so far, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) has regained consciousness, but she doesn’t remember the past. Nidhi plans a conspiracy and instigates a fight between Shaurya (Baseer Ali) and Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat). Later, Karan scolds Rajveer for his misbehavior with Shaurya and asks him to be mature as he is Shaurya’s elder brother. Later, Preeta transfers all the property in Kavya’s name, which makes Varun happy. Later, Nidhi spots Varun with Kavya in a restaurant, which bothers her. But she is unaware that Varun is not with Kavya but Alia.

In the upcoming episode, you will see a major twist when Palki becomes a spy. After challenging Varun, Preeta and Palki (Adrija Roy) follow Varun to a club where he parties with his ex-wife, Alia. Palki follows Varun and tries to capture and collect proof against him to prove him wrong. But Varun notices Palki and plans a new conspiracy against her. Varun will get Palki trapped in a drug case at the club party. He will hide drugs in Palki’s belongings, and soon, the police will find proof against Palki. Varun’s real identity is he is the son of Sherlyn and Prithvi, who is here for revenge.

It will be interesting to see how the story unfolds and will Preeta will be able to bring Varun’s truth in front of everyone.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.