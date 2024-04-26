Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Palki happy with Rajveer’s recovery; Rajveer upset with complicated relationships

Zee TV‘s television show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen big drama with Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) being injured and undergoing treatment in the hospital. If this worry was not enough, the Luthra family faced another setback with Shaurya (Baseer Ali) being arrested. Nidhi, as we know, got upset and blamed Preeta (Shraddha Arya) for all that was happening in Shaurya’s life.

Amidst this, the upcoming episode will see a happy moment with Palki (Sana Sayyad) hearing from the doctors that Rajveer’s vitals are now stable and he can be discharged from the hospital. Palki will be happy at Rajveer’s recovery and will express her happiness before him. However, Rajveer will be in a grief mood, and will talk about the complexities in his relationships. He will talk about the mother being the most connected with her kid as she develops a bond with the kid even before he/she is born. Palki on the other hand, will remain confused and will tell Rajveer that she does not understand what he is talking.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1847 25th April 2024 Spoiler

Nidhi pretended as though she was worried about Shaurya’s future. Rakhi told Mahesh about her doubt and feeling that Rajveer was Srishti’s son. Nidhi tried to get closer to Karan.

What will happen next?

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.