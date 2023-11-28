Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Palki learns a shocking truth

Kundali Bhagya the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen engaging drama with Shaurya (Baseer Ali) and Shanaya’s wedding being fixed. The Roka of Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) and Palki (Sana Sayyad) has also been fixed and it is slated to happen along with Shanaya and Shaurya’s roka.

We saw a confessing moment between Rajveer and Palki. Palki asked Rajveer whether he liked Shanaya and Rajveer came out with the answer that he liked only Palki. As we know, there is yet another thread of drama to happen during the Roka. That is of Shaurya trying to trap Rajveer in a drug scam. He has asked his friend to get him drugs and he wants to plant it in Rajveer’s house and get him arrested.

The coming drama will see both Palki and Shanaya being extremely happy with their roka about to happen. However, Daljit (Roma Bali) will spoil the happiness of Palki by letting out a big truth.

Daljit will confide in Palki that she agreed to Palki and Rajveer’s proposal only because she wanted Shanaya’s proposal for Shaurya. Daljit will tell Palki to silently sit for the roka ceremony but not to have any wedding plans with Rajveer. Daljit told Palki that she will get a richer and well-qualified boy for her daughter Palki. This news will shatter Palki.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1702 27th November 2023 Written Episode Update

What will happen?

Kundali Bhagya which started off as a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya has had a great run. The show earlier started with Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar playing the leads. Later, Shakti Arora replaced Dheeraj in the show. Kundali Bhagya took a generation leap post which Shraddha Arya got retained. New actors Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, Baseer Ali joined Shraddha and Shakti Arora who now plays the role of Karan Luthra.