Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki to slap Rajveer at Valentine’s Day party

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Shaurya plans a move against Rajveer wherein he gives a girl money to trap Rajveer to come close to him in a room. The girl agrees and goes to trap Rajveer. She acts of being drunk and falls on Rajveer. The latter takes her to the room wherein she places her phone camera and tries to go close to Rajveer. The latter finds it weird and scolds her for her behaviour. Shaurya’s plan fails.

Later, Shaurya plans to create problem between the couple. He wears a mask and goes near Palki. However, the latter believes it is Rajveer. Soon, Shaurya touches Palki inappropriately so that the latter thinks that Rajveer is making her uncomfortable and they get into a fight. Palki feels uncomfortable during the dance performance and leaves.

In the coming episode, Rajveer comes and witnesses Palki leaving the party. He tries to stop Palki, however, the latter, who is angry with Rajveer for his behaviour slaps him. Rajveer gets shocked and questions Palki about the same. Rajveer fails to understand what made Palki so angry. Meanwhile, Palki is unaware that it was Shaurya who touched her inappropriately.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1779 13 February 2024 Written Episode Update

