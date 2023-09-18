Television | Spoilers

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is churning out the thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Preeta and Srishti get ready for the Janmashtami celebration. But before the celebration, the two manage to hunt down Shambhu, who tried to do Preeta’s accident. Preeta and Srishti bring him home and tie him to the chair.

Preeta warns him to break his head and asks him to reveal the real culprit behind the master planning. He reveals about Nidhi being the main culprit. Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Srishti (Anjum Fakih) later decide to go to Luthra family’s Janmashtami celebration as they want to keep an eye on Nidhi and her evil motives.

In the coming episode, Preeta and Srishti come to Luthra house and worries about being caught by Nidhi. Hence, Preeta and Srishti hide their faces with their duppata and goes inside. During the puja, accidentally, Preeta and Karan perform the aarti together. Karan feels it is Preeta with whom he is performing the aarti.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1653 18th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Will Karan and Preeta come face to face?