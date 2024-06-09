Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Preeta Becomes New Owner Of Luthra House, Everyone Shocked

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen interesting twists in the past few days, with Anshuman revealing that he is the new owner of Luthra House. According to the previous episode, Anshuman asks the Luthra family to leave the house by pointing guns at the housemates. However, Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) stands strong and opposes Anshuman. On the other hand, Varun warns Preeta (Shraddha Arya) not to reveal his truth in front of anyone, but Preeta promises not to let him get married to Kavya.

In a surprising turn of events, in the upcoming episode, you will see Anshuman threaten the Luthra family and ask everyone to leave as he is the new owner of the house. Amidst all the chaos in the house, Preeta enters the house, leaving everyone surprised with what will happen next. Preeta reveals that she is the new owner of Luthra’s house, leaving everyone in deep shock, while Karan (Shakti Anand) feels like a ray of sunshine.

It will be nail-biting to see how Preeta takes charge of everything in the house and how Nidhi reacts to this step of Preeta. Will things turn better, or will they get tangled even worse?

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.