Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta meets with an accident

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Nilesh sees Nidhi’s attempt to kill Preeta and visits Nidhi (Akanksha Juneja) to offer her his help. After a conversation with him, Nidhi agrees to pay Nilesh the money to kill Preeta. Meanwhile, Karan (Shakti Anand) calls Nilesh home and hires him to find Preeta (Shraddha Arya). He reveals to Nilesh that he wants Preeta to do Kavya’s kanyadaan and hence wants to find her as soon as possible.

Nilesh introduces Shambhu, a hitman, to Nidhi as they plan to kill Preeta. On the other hand, Rajveer comes to Luthra house and joins the Luthras in dance practice for Kavya’s ‘sangeet’. However, Shaurya witnesses Rajveer and taunts him. The family handles the situation and they gear up for the dance rehearsals.

In the coming episode, Srishti (Anjum Faikh) and Preeta go to the temple. While they leave and Nidhi witnesses them coming out. She calls the henchman and informs him to kill the lady in red saree (Preeta). The henchman drives his car toward her and hits Preeta. The latter falls down unconscious and Srishti gets shocked to see Preeta injured.

What will happen next? Will Srishti save Preeta?

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!