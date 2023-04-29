Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta refuses to file complaint against Karan

Preeta refuses to file a complaint against Karan in Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms, has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. The show has ruled audiences’ hearts for almost 6 years since it aired in 2017. Since the beginning, the chemistry of its lead characters, Karan and Preeta, have been loved by the viewers, and the storyline has always kept them on the edge of their seats.

The cast of the daily features popular actors like Shraddha Arya, Shakti Anand, Manit Joura, Anjum Fakih, Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, and Baseer Ali. Kundali Bhagya has recently undergone a 20-year generation leap, presenting a lot of twists and turns, including the separation of Karan and Preeta after the birth of their twin boys. The cast and crew of the show recently also celebrated a huge milestone of having completed 1500 episodes.

In the storyline, Rajveer offers to drop Palki at a jewellery store wherein Ketan and his mother are waiting for Palki. They arrive at the jewellery store. He saves Palki from a few eve-teasers, and soon a saleswoman mistakes them for a couple. Ketan and his mother arrive at the jewellery store to start shopping with Palki. A saleswoman tells them that Palki was there earlier with her would-be husband. They look at Palki, who is rendered speechless after this.

Rajveer observing all of this far away, thinks about helping Palki. Soon, he finds a perfect ring for Palki, but Ketan doesn’t approve of it. However, Palki likes it, and she keeps it in her hand. Soon, the ring falls, and Rajveer makes her wear the ring. Palki gets shocked and reveals that they are now engaged. Palki tries to remove the ring, but it fails to come out. Hence, Palki hides from Ketan a ring Rajveer had put on her finger.

On the other hand, Karan feels pleasantly surprised at the temple when he sees Preeta’s reflection in a photo frame. He walks towards her but fails to get to her. A few needy people confirmed that Preeta had offered food to them a few minutes ago. Karan passes by Preeta and accidentally drops vermilion on her forehead. He apologizes to Preeta and a woman who had bumped into both of them. Karan leaves the temple and comes home. He learns about a business meeting and decides to head there. Karan scolds his driver in the car and asks him to focus on the road. On the other hand, Preeta gets troubled as she cannot cross the road. Karan keeps scolding the driver, who then causes the accident of Preeta. She falls unconscious on the road.

In the coming episode, Karan worries for the lady, and along with his driver, he takes Preeta to the hospital. However, Karan fails to see her face. The doctor attends to Preeta and does the first aid in the hospital. A lady accompanying Preeta decides to file a complaint against Karan and informs the same to Preeta. However, Preeta refuses to file a complaint against Karan. She instead decides to thank Karan for bringing her to the hospital and getting her first aid done. Karan decides to pay the bill. However, he remembers Preeta while writing the form at the hospital and mentions Preeta as the patient’s name. Soon, he realizes he has written Preeta’s name and gets shocked.

Will destiny bring Preeta and Karan face to face? Will Preeta get back her memory after seeing Karan? How will Karan react to seeing Preeta?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!