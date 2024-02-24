Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta reveals to Rajveer about her new job

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Rajveer goes to meet Srishti at the hospital and breaks down in front of her. He reveals to unconscious Srishti about his hatred towards Karan. Meanwhile, Preeta calls Karan to ask him to bring Rajveer home and Karan lands at the hospital and overhears Rajveer’s hatred towards him.

Karan gets emotional, however, he takes Rajveer home. Preeta gets happy to see Rajveer back. The Luthra family begins preparations for Kavya and Varun’s engagement. While, they gather for breakfast, Karan decides to make a big announcement. However, he later decides to do it post Kavya and Varun’s engagement. Meanwhile, Rajveer also decides to attend Kavya’s engagement ceremony with Palki and Shanaya.

In the coming episode, Rajveer wakes up in the morning and Preeta gets angry at him for coming home all drunk. Soon, Rajveer feels guilty and apologizes to Preeta. Soon, the latter forgives him and asks him to not worry much about anything. Later, she reveals to Rajveer about her new job at the hospital. She reveals being happy to take up the job of a physiotherapist at the hospital.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1788 23 February 2024 Written Episode Update

