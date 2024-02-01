Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta slaps Rajveer

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, the Luthra family rushes Karan to the hospital and prays for his speedy recovery. Meanwhile, Nidhi calls Shaurya and informs him about Karan’s critical condition. He gets worried for his father and comes to the hospital. Shaurya witnesses Palki, Shanaya in the hospital but he hugs Palki. The latter gets uncomfortable.

Nidhi fakes an act in front of Kareena and instigates her against Preeta (Shraddha Arya). Kareena gets influenced and decides to support Nidhi. She promises to get her dues in the house that she deserves. Meanwhile, Shaurya and Rajveer yet again get into a tiff and Rajveer pledges to seek revenge from Luthra family.

In the coming episode, Karan’s condition gets critical and he is in need of blood. Shaurya decides to donate, however, the nurse reveals that Shaurya cannot donate as alcohol is found in his blood. Soon, Preeta learns that Karan is in need of blood and asks Rajveer to donate as his blood group matches with Karan. However, Rajveer refuses to donate and talks ill about Karan. Preeta gets angry and slaps Rajveer.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1766 31 January 2024 Written Episode Update

