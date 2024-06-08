Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Preeta Warns Varun, Palki Supports Her

Zee TV‘s popular show Kundali Bhagya has seen major twists with Anshuman cheating Karan in the business deal. According to the plot, after Anshuman steals all the property and business from Karan, he asks the Luthra family to leave the house on the tip of his gun. However, Rajveer strongly opposes Anshuman and makes it clear that none of the Luthra will leave the house.

In the upcoming episode, you will witness major drama. On one hand, Anshuman bothers the housemates. On the other hand, Preeta finds out about Varun’s first marriage and his cunning motive. Though Varun threatens Preeta not to reveal anything, she makes it clear to Varun that she won’t let this marriage happen as she doesn’t want her daughter to go into the wrong hands. Soon, Palki enters and learns about Varun’s real motive for marrying Kavya.

Palki decides to stay by Preeta’s side and support her. Later, she meets her sister Shanaya and reveals that Varun is not a good guy. His cunning motive against Luthras leaves her in deep shock. It will be interesting to see how Preeta will bring the truth to both Anshuman and Varun.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.