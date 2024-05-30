Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Rajveer And Shaurya Get Bailed Out, Palki Romances Rajveer

The recent episodes of Kundali Bhagya, a gripping production by Balaji Telefilms, have been filled with high-stakes drama. Karan, in a desperate move, offers his entire property to Anshuman to secure the release of his sons, Shaurya and Rajveer. However, Anshuman rejects this offer, demanding a better deal. Preeta steps in with a proposal for a business collaboration between Karan and Anshuman, which Anshuman surprisingly accepts.

In the upcoming episode, Rajveer and Anshuman are finally out of jail, as Anshuman gets them out after signing a collaboration. A big party is organized to celebrate Anshuman and Karan’s business collaboration. On the other hand, Adrija Roy replaces Sana Sayyed as Palki and makes her entry into the show. Palki seems blessed at a temple, where Rakhi witnesses her and is impressed by her simplicity; she invites her to the Luthra party.

Palki, dressed in a gorgeous black outfit, comes to the party, where she meets Rajveer. Both come close to each other and hug. However, before their romance can brew, Shanaya intervenes. It will be interesting to see how Karan deals with Anshuman.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.