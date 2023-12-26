Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer gets injured while saving Palki

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Preeta comes to meet Shaurya and assures him that he will be out soon. She believes that Shaurya is innocent. Soon, as she is about to leave, the drug dealer comes to meet Shaurya. The latter asks him to confess that he gave them the drugs. However, the drug dealer refuses to save Shaurya and leaves. Preeta witnesses him and gets suspicious.

Meanwhile, Rajveer gets into a fight with a few journalist and gets arrested. Karan and Luthra family bail out Rajveer and this irks Shaurya. On the other hand, Palki gets kidnapped by the same drug dealer. However, Rajveer learns about Palki’s kidnap drama and looks out for her. He reaches the same location wherein the kidnappers have kept Palki.

In the coming episode, the drug dealer Raman reveals to Palki and Rajveer that he warned Shaurya before handling the drugs to him. However, Shaurya still wanted drugs and due to his mistake he got arrested too. Now, he won’t save Shaurya. Palki and Rajveer decide to run away from his shelter to save Shaurya. However, Raman gets into a fight with Rajveer. He also hits Palki (Sana Sayyad) which irks Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) and he hits him back. He holds Palki’s hand and tries to run but Raman’s henchman hits Rajveer on his head.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1730 25 December 2023 Written Episode Update

