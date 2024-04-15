Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Rajveer Gets Shot, Preeta loses consciousness

The popular television show on Zee TV, Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is gearing up for intense drama with a gripping storyline. As seen so far, the goons hurt Rajveer and make him reveal the passcode of Karan Luthra’s locker. But Rajveer does not reveal anything. Soon, Shaurya comes in and beats the goons, saving Rajveer.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1837 15th April 2024 Spoiler

In tonight’s episode, the audience will witness intense drama when goons capture everyone under control. Later, Karan Luhtra and other family members fight with the goons to save the family, but a goon shoots at Preeta. Rajveer comes in front to save his mother and gets wounded by the bullet. Not just that, but the other goon from the backside stabs Rajveer with a knife in his stomach, leaving Karan and Preeta shocked and spellbound. At the same time, Palki couldn’t bear this incident.

Will Rajveer die for Preeta?

Starring actors Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with full of ups and downs.

