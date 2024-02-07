Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer on a mission to ruin Karan’s life

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Preeta again request Rajveer to donate his blood but he refuses this angers Preeta and she cuts her wrist in anger. Rajveer gets Preeta admitted and soon goes to Karan’s room. He vents out his anger in front of an unconscious Karan. Later, he decides to donate his blood to Karan to save him for his mother Preeta.

Rajveer asks the doctor and the nurse to hide his blood donation truth from Karan and other family members. Karan recovers and gets discharged from the hospital. One of the ward boy reveals to Karan that it was Rajveer who donated blood to him. Karan gets shocked and finds out that Preeta was the one who forced him. Karan goes to Preeta’s house and finds out that Rajveer is Preeta’s son which means he is Rajveer’s father.

In the coming episode, Rajveer gets emotional after donating his blood to Karan. Palki hugs him and calms him down. Soon, Rajveer goes to meet a business man who gives him a big offer. Though he contemplates on selecting the offer but reveals to the business man that he wants to ruin Karan’s life and business. The business man agrees to join hands with Rajveer in his new mission against Karan.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1772 6 February 2024 Written Episode Update

