In Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya, Rajveer gets worried for Kavya’s life and soon risks his own safety in order to save his sister. He sucks out the poison from Kavya’s hands to save her life.

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, keeps viewers engaged with its gripping storyline and intense character dynamics. According to the storyline, the Raksha Bandhan celebration begins in Luthra house. The family gears up for the big festival. Soon, Rakhi gets Kritika’s call who informs her that she is returning home to celebrate the festival with the family. Meanwhile, Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) witnesses the happy moment in Luthra house and wishes that Kavya tie rakhi to him too.

Amidst the Rakshabandhan celebration at the Luthra House, Nidhi (Akanksha Juneja) hires a snake charmer to execute her sinister plans against Preeta (Shraddha Arya). However, fate had other plans as the snake accidentally bit Kavya (Mrinal N Chandra), and endangered her life. As Kavya’s condition worsens, tensions rise in the family.

In the coming episode, Rajveer gets worried for Kavya’s life and soon risks his own safety in order to save his sister, he sucks out the poison from Kavya’s hands to save her life. His courageous act will surprise everyone and raise questions about his true intentions.

Will Luthra family show gratitude towards Rajveer?

